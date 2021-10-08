Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Declines By 16.9%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,398. Goal Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

