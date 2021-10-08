Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Expands By 24.7%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on KRRGF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of KRRGF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

