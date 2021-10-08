Short Interest in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Expands By 18.5%

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of KBSF stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. KBS Fashion Group has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in KBS Fashion Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBS Fashion Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KBS Fashion Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KBS Fashion Group in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBS Fashion Group by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 103,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores.

