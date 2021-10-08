Short Interest in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Decreases By 20.0%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITTU. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,420,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,511 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $14,940,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $13,944,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $13,433,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $9,960,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITTU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,974. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

