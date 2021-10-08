Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rises By 24.4%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRLCY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

