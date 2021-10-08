Short Interest in Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Declines By 14.7%

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,805,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 23,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 715.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Meyer Burger Technology stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.