Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Grows By 22.1%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE NID traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NID. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 34.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 219,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,952,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

