Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Grows By 22.1%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE NID traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
