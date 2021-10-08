Short Interest in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Decreases By 18.2%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,872 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at $1,220,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,741. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.70. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

