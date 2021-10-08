Short Interest in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Drops By 15.8%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 282,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SNSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. decreased their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In other news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $117,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $247.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

