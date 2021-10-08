Short Interest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Rises By 20.7%

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 92,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $416.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,135. 25.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

