Short Interest in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Increases By 17.8%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

NYSE:SAM opened at $545.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $577.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $899.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $496.86 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 493.2% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,945,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

