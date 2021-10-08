Short Interest in ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Decreases By 18.1%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 389,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
ZENYF opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.88 million, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.75.
About ZEN Graphene Solutions
