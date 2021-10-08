Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,451 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.17. 197,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,542. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.