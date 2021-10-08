Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.