Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 554,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAWF. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SMAWF stock opened at $156.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.88. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $177.58.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.