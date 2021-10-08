Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMEGF. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

