Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMTS. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of Sierra Metals stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $387.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.