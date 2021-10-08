Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SMT stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.03. 75,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$495.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.57. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.6299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

