Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price objective on Sika and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price objective on Sika and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.19.

Sika stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. Sika has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $36.59.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

