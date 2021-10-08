Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at $2,502,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after buying an additional 64,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

