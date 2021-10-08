SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price target boosted by Truist from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities raised SilverBow Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.65. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.