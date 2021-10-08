Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

