Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,746 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $12.21 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

