Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

NYSE ZBH opened at $147.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

