Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,478 shares of company stock worth $203,925,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $274.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.48 and a 200 day moving average of $241.43. The company has a market cap of $268.81 billion, a PE ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

