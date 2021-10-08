SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 8.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SM Energy traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.71. 89,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,724,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

