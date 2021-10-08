Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given New GBX 1,880 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SN. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,756 ($22.94).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,249.50 ($16.32) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,367.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,454.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.92. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.44%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76). Also, insider Angie Risley purchased 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.