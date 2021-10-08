Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.47

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $4.60. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 12,491 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a market cap of $67.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

