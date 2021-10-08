Southwest Airlines Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.24 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS.

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

NYSE:LUV opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.