SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post sales of $387.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.50 million to $395.30 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $356.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $72.90. 133,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

