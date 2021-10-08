SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post sales of $387.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.50 million to $395.30 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $356.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $72.90. 133,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.