SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

