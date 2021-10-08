Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on strong Cash App engagement and its expanding customer base. Further, rising bitcoin revenues owing to robust Cash App are contributing well to the top-line. Also, strong adoption of Cash Card is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening momentum in online channels and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to remain tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Further, solid acquisition of net-new transacting active Cash App customers is likely to continue driving the top line growth. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses, and COVID-19 induced uncertainties remain concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.97.

Shares of SQ opened at $249.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,388 shares of company stock valued at $120,937,071. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Square by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

