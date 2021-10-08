Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €78.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

STM opened at €61.95 ($72.88) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Stabilus has a one year low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a one year high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.