Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €78.00 by Berenberg Bank

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

STM opened at €61.95 ($72.88) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Stabilus has a one year low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a one year high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

