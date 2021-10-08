Stafi (FIS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $28.13 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Stafi has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and $28.13 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00115341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00480788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00037630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

