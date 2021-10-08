Stafi (FIS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $28.13 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Stafi has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and $28.13 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00115341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003598 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00480788 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015137 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00037630 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012103 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000712 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001786 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “
