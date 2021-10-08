Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

