Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 90.6% higher against the dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $851,993.44 and $689,607.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00236249 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00102404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

