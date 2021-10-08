State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 39,884 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,884 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Black Knight by 5.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Black Knight by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 165,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Black Knight by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

