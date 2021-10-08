State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 877,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 232,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,272,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,833,000 after purchasing an additional 127,556 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 459,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUMN stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

