State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 405 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

