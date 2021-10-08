State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 9,100 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SiTime were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 34.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SiTime by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of SITM opened at $214.22 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $239.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5,355.50, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at $18,072,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,649,561 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.