Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

