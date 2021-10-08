Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $23.45 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $674.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

