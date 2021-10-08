Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $120.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,803 shares of company stock worth $64,539,531 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

