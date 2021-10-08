Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lamb Weston Put Options (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,079 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,017% compared to the average daily volume of 1,260 put options.
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.
In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
