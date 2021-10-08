Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lamb Weston Put Options (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,079 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,017% compared to the average daily volume of 1,260 put options.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.