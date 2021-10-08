Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Trading 13.8% Higher

Shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 1,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SREDF)

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

