Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Trading 13.8% Higher

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF)’s share price traded up 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 1,839 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

About Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF)

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

