Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €82.50 Price Target at Barclays

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €82.50 ($97.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.92 ($99.91).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €71.55 ($84.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €68.78. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 61.57.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

