Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 target price (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS SUBCY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

