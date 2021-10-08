Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

NYSE SPH opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 134.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 95.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $479,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

