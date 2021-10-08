Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SULZF stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $77.40 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sulzer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

